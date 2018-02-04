Yellowhammer Presents: Guerrilla Politics … Trump’s State of the Union, Sen. Jones’ abortion vote, #ReleaseTheMemo, and Mo Brooks joins!
Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:
— Did President Trump nail his State of the Union speech?
— How much will Sen. Doug Jones’ abortion vote hurt him?
— What impact did #ReleaseTheMemo have?
Dale closes the show with a “Parting Shot” to legislators who are getting subpoenas for campaign finance violation.
Congressman Mo Brooks joins Jackson and Burke to talk about immigration and a potential government shutdown.