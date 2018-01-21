Yellowhammer Presents: Guerrilla Politics … Shutdown blame, Luther Strange and Alabama Supreme Court, Toyota-Mazda credit, and more!

  • written by
  • on January 21, 2018 at 11:30 am CST

 

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Discussing who is to blame for the government shutdown

— How there’s no way for Luther Strange to get an Alabama Supreme Court seat

— the debate on who really gets credit for Toyota-Mazda bringing jobs to Alabama, and more.

Dale closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking him to bring Apple jobs to Alabama.

print