VIDEO: Another school shooting — Republicans target spending — Ending asset forfeiture … and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Isn’t there a better response to another school shooting than demonizing the NRA?

— Will Republicans plans to finally cut spending?

— Will Alabama join other states in ending civil asset forfeiture?

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” to parents who are demanding something be done about school shootings. He tells them about an effective policy Huntsville City Schools used to monitor social media.

City of Madison’s Mayor Paul Finley​ joins Jackson and Burke to talk Madison’s new baseball team and Trump’s infrastructure proposal.

