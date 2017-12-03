Yellowhammer News welcomes Elisabeth Chramer as its latest contributing writer

Trussville’s Elisabeth Chramer has become the latest contributing writer to join the new staff of Yellowhammer News, the site announced Sunday.

“We’re very happy to welcome Elisabeth to our team,” said the site’s managing editor, Rachel Blackmon Bryars. “Her passion for telling the stories about Alabama and the people who make it great will serve our readers well.”

Chramer served West Alabama readers at the Tuscaloosa News and worked with several broadcasting networks across the state covering politics, Alabama culture, sports and local news. She is also passionate about local communities, with more than eight years of public speaking experience, philanthropic service organization, and advocacy across Alabama and the southeast.

Chramer, who can also be heard as part of the Yellowhammer News Radio Network team, is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a double major in political science and broadcast journalism with a minor in digital community studies.

While at UAB, she was awarded the Byron St. Dizier Endowed Journalism Award and the Alabama Broadcasting Association Scholarship