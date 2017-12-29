‘Wolf Moon’ coming on the first day of 2018

January’s first full moon, nicknamed the “Wolf Moon”, will be on Jan. 1, and it will be a supermoon; the first of 2018 and it will be closely followed by another just weeks later.

A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day that it reaches its perigee, the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.

The moon appears to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon.

If you miss the wolf moon on Jan. 1, the next one will be on Jan. 31.

The “blue supermoon” will light up the sky at the end of the month.