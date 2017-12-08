Winter weather hits Alabama

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in north Alabama until midnight.

Several counties in a line from Calhoun to Shelby to Bibb and Green and Hale counties, then southward, make up the warning area.

Several counties’ roads are closed due to the inclement weather.

Those include all Talladega City roads; all Anniston roads; all Oxford City roads; Columbiana Road at Lakeshore; West Oxmoor Road; Shades Crest Road from Rocky Ridge to Big Springs Road; all Coosa County roads; Sylacauga City roads; Jacksonville City roads.