Winn-Dixie in financial trouble again

Winn-Dixie is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, according to its parent company, Bi-Lo and Tops Friendly Market.

Almost 200 stores of the chain’s 700 stores could close.

Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Winn-Dixie went belly up in 2005 and 2009.

So far, Winn-Dixie has not confirmed the story which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Last week the footsteps of doom in the grocery sector got a lot louder as Amazon announced the launch of a two-hour delivery service for newly acquired, Whole Foods, in four U.S. cities, which is free for Prime members.