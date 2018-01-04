Wind chill advisory this morning leads to dozens of school delays in North Alabama
Winter weather has brought on a wind chill advisory for those in northern Alabama.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. due to low single digit temps in the early morning hours.
This advisory will continue into the weekend.
Schools throughout the Tennessee Valley in northern Alabama are delaying the start of classes due to the frigid temps.
The delay is for two hours so that temps can start to rise before kids head out into the weather.