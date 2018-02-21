White House says Russia meddled, again — Shelby and Trump want to fix background checks — Jones and Ivey want metal detectors, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. White House repeats that Trump thinks that Russia meddled, media declares that it isn’t enough

— WH spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledges Russia meddled in the 2016 election, “it’s very clear that Russia meddled in the election” adding “what he’s saying is it didn’t have an impact.”

— For some reason, the media insist that Trump still won’t admit it, but he has repeatedly.

2. Metal detectors have been proposed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Senator Doug Jones

— Both elected officials believe this would be more effective than arming teachers, which Sen. Doug Jones called, “the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard” and “crazy”.

— In South Carolina, where the population is close to Alabama’s, the estimated cost of installing metal detectors would cost $14.4 million dollars and it will cost an additional $98.3 million dollars every year to staff them.

3. Trump goes after bump stocks, suggests they be banned, offers other ideas

— The President has called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to work on banning bump stocks, which weren’t used in the Parkland, Florida, shooting but were used in the Las Vegas massacre.

— Shelby calls for increased scrutiny in background checks, not universal checks.

4. In Florida, lawmakers voted down a move to ban assault weapons while shooting survivors were in the chamber

— In a procedural move, a Democrat lawmaker attempted to move a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons to the floor of the House.

— The vote failed 36–71 against doing so, effectively killing the measure.

5. Republicans continue to go down across the country, even as polls continue to show growth

— A Kentucky state House seat was picked up by a Democrat in a district Trump won by 49 points.

— Last week, another state House seat was picked up by Democrats in Florida, the 36th flipped GOP-held seat.

6. The Alabama Senate passes what they are calling a “responsible” budget

— While the budget will increase funds for prisons and state troopers, it does not raise taxes.

— The budget did not include the expected pay raise for state employees, but that could be passed in a different bill later.

7. More bonuses for Alabama workers, Rep. Bradley Byrne is there to hand them out

— Mobile-based Xante Corporation handed out $1,200 bonuses to employees.

— Byrne gave credit to the tax cut bill passed last year, which has led to bigger paychecks, bonuses, higher wages, and more support for the bill.