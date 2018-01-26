Deaths continue to rise in fierce flu season

With “likely many more weeks left to go” in flu season, the CDC is reporting more cases and a sharp rise in deaths.

Dr. Dan Jernigan, of the CDC, said Friday that 6.6 percent of all recent outpatient visits are due to flu-like illness, the highest level since the 2009-10 pandemic season.

Pneumonia and flu deaths rose sharply this week to 9.1 percent.

Dr. Jernigan said, “An additional seven flu-related pediatric deaths brings the total number of flu deaths in children to 37 this season.”

49 states are still reporting widespread activity.

For the first time in several seasons, baby boomers, ages 50-64, make up the second most hospitalized group.

The first group is, as usual, those 65 and older.