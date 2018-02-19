This is the week to dump that lump of chew between your gums for good!

This week is a chance to be through with the chew and end your nicotine addiction.

The week of awareness on the dangers of chewing tobacco was started back in 1989.

This year it goes from Feb. 18 to the 24th.

The Alabama Department of Health says smokeless tobacco such as chewing tobacco is just as addictive as cigarettes.

The Center for Disease Control says there are at least 28 cancer-causing chemicals found in smokeless tobacco.