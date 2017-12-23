WATCH: Is it okay to re-gift? Rachel gets goofy at Madison County YMCA to ask tough Christmas questions
It’s hard enough to navigate political discussions around the Christmas dinner table, but there are other tricky etiquette questions that come up at Christmas, such as:
— What if your gift offends the recipient?
— Is it okay to re-gift?
— How do you react when you receive the worst Christmas present ever?
I stopped by the Hogan Family YMCA in Madison, Ala., where I volunteer, to act silly with the staff and find some answers…
WATCH the 5-min video:
