VIDEO: Fireworks erupt between Mo Brooks, Democrat town hall attendee at Scottsboro event

SCOTTSBORO — Tuesday night, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) took on all comers at a town hall event in the northeastern corner of Alabama during a question-and-answer session.

One question posed to Brooks from a woman at the Scottsboro City Hall event dealt with health care. She referenced a May 2017 interview Brooks had with CNN’s Jake Tapper in which Brooks argued that those who used the health care system the most, especially those with unhealthy lifestyles, should bear the brunt of the costs.

The woman identified herself as a Democrat and asked Brooks, who revealed he had prostate cancer late last year, what he did with his lifestyle to acquire cancer.

Brooks accused the woman of taking his quote out of context.

“What you’re saying is what I call fake news,” Brooks said. “You’re distorting it, and it’s not truthful.”

Brooks asked the woman to have a seat, to which she replied, “I’ll have a seat when I’m ready.”

The video picks up there:

