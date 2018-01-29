WATCH! Alexander Shunnarah in Yellowhammer Presents: Living Life on Purpose

Have you ever wondered about the man behind the billboards?

In this episode of Executive Lion’s Living Life On Purpose, Matt Wilson and Andrew Wells sit down with the man, the myth, the billboard legend: Alexander Shunnarah.

Shunnarah is the founder and CEO of The Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm. He is not only one of the most well-known attorneys in the Southeast, he is a marketing genius, a family man, and devout follower of Christ.

Shunnarah lives out his faith and unapologetically shares how it guides him on a daily basis in life and in business.

In this episode, Shunnarah shares his thoughts on faith such as:

— Your faith should be the guiding light in your life and no one should ever be surprised to learn you are a Christian.

— We should all pray for protection and blessing and try to follow God with all aspects of our life.

