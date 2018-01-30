WATCH: Alabama student told he’d never walk again, sinks free throw shot

A Crossville High School student was told he would never walk again after an ATV accident, but Nick Walls defied those grim projections in a game against Douglas High School this week.

Nick Walls was told he would never walk again after a tragic ATV accident. Here he is proving that hard work pays off. After a technical foul was called on Douglas HS, Coach Peek gets Nick in the game to shoot the two free throws. Let’s make this go viral!!! Posted by Crossville High School on Monday, January 29, 2018

Tammy Feemster Johns posted to Facebook:

“I can’t explain how truly blessed I am for what All God has done with my son (Nick) Nick and I both knew that day when the Drs told us they didn’t think he’d walk again that our God had a different plan. We all can see that Nick is one determined Awesome young man But God truly has done a miracle with this son of mine. Thank y’all for the video! Great shot son! Super proud of you 😍 🙌🏻 🏀 “

Crossville High School is in Dekalb County.

FB video courtesy of Crossville High School and sent to Yellowhammer News by Jason Bouldin.