WATCH! Alabama Coach Nick Saban gets down while recruiting

So this is how Alabama keeps getting the best recruiting classes every year.

While on a recruiting trip Saturday to visit Eddie Smith, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Slidell, La., Coach Nick Saban was asked to dance with the player’s family and friends.

Luckily, Smith recorded the results and posted these videos on his Facebook page:

Smith is 11th on 247Sports rankings for Louisiana’s current recruiting class, and reports indicate that he has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Let’s hope Nick’s moves made the difference.

Roll Tide, y’all.