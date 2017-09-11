Want To Vote In Alabama’s Senate Runoff? Today’s Your Last Opportunity To Register

On Sept. 26, Sen. Luther Strange and Roy Moore will face-off in a contest to decide who will

represent the people of Alabama in the U.S. Senate. If you want to have a voice in the decision, then you better move quickly because today is the last day you can register to vote.

If you are not registered, the bad weather should be of no concern: Alabama residents can register online at the Secretary of State’s website. Due to state voting laws, the period to register in an upcoming election is the 15th day before the election, making this run-off tonight at 11:59 P.M.

Sen. Strange and Moore first faced off in the primary, and both men are now fighting for the Senate seat held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions before his appointment by President Trump.

In the heavily contested Republican runoff, both candidates hope to have a much stronger turnout than in the primary.