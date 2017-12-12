Many Alabama voters don’t believe the allegations against Roy Moore

GOP Senate candidate wraps up his campaign Monday night with a rally in Midland City.

Suzelle Josey, a Moore supporter, attended the event and says Moore represents the people of Alabama.

She says she finds the timing of the allegations of sexual misconduct very curious.

Josey said, “He has been serving Alabama in public office for over 40 years, and right before he was ready to go and drain the swamp, all of a sudden, overnight all these women came out.”

Moore is accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls while he was in his 30s, some 40 years ago.