Alabama’s Secretary of State, John Merrill, says that turnout for today’s voting in the special general election for the U.S. Senate will likely be around 18 to 20 percent of Alabama’s 3,321,853 registered voters.

Merrill tells the AP that turnout for this special election could also be as high as 25 percent.

Voting places opened at 7 a.m. this morning and will close at 7 p.m. tonight.