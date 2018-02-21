VIDEO: That time Billy Graham held a massive Birmingham revival

The beloved American evangelist Billy Graham passed away at his home in North Carolina Wednesday at the age of 99, leaving a life-long legacy of preaching, teaching and evangelism that earned him the nickname “America’s Pastor.”

In 1964, Graham offered to bring his team to Birmingham after the 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four African-American girls. He made it clear he would not preach a Birmingham crusade if the meetings were segregated, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham’s revival drew the largest integrated audience in Birmingham’s history at that time.

WATCH this powerful clip:

Graham returned to preach a crusade at Legion Field in Birmingham in 1972. More than 373,000 attended the week-long event.

(Have you ever been to a Billy Graham crusade? What are your thoughts on Graham’s legacy?)