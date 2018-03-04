VIDEO: No one knows where Trump stands on guns — Alabama Democrats want your guns — Alabama could actually get a lottery this year … and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories including:

— Where does President Trump stand on gun control today?

— Do Alabama Democrats really want to come for your guns?

— Is there really a chance for lottery or daily fantasy sports in Alabama to pass this year?

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at those who think a teacher shooting a gun in a gun-free zone somehow helps them make the argument that teachers shouldn’t be armed.

Tax attorney Ty Shepard joins Jackson and Burke to discuss how Georgia’s tax situation with Delta could affect other tax incentives and whether Alabama can capitalize.

