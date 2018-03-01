VIDEO: Alabama Rep. Aderholt: World ‘desperately needs more people like Billy Graham’

Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) took to the House floor earlier this week to praise the life of the late Reverend Billy Graham, who he had the pleasure of meeting once during a presidential inauguration.

“While no one could ever come close to having an impact on the world in the way that Christ did,” Aderholt said, “I believe the late Reverend Billy Graham came as close as anyone ever has and I dare say ever will.”

Watch Aderholt’s speech here.

And below you’ll find the text of his remarks, as prepared:

“I want to thank my colleague from Illinois for arranging this opportunity for us to remember the life and legacy of Reverend Graham. Although I have to say, it is not an easy task to find words to sum up his life. Not because he is not worthy, but because words and a few sentences seem incapable of describing a life that had such a large impact on the world.” “I had the great opportunity to meet Rev. Graham at one of the many Presidential inaugurations he attended. And while I only met him that one time – and most never got to see him in person – Billy Graham was one of those people we all felt we knew. His honesty and openness in preaching the gospel made him seem like a close, personal friend.” “He will be greatly missed by a world that desperately needs more people like Billy Graham, but we take great comfort in knowing that he has made it home to be with his creator.” “Author James Allan Francis, in writing about the impact of Jesus Christ on the world wrote that: “All the armies that ever marched, All the navies that ever sailed, All the parliaments that ever sat, All the kings that ever reigned, Put together have not affected The life of man on Earth As much as that One Solitary Life.” “While no one could ever come close to having an impact on the world in the way that Christ did, I believe the late Reverend Billy Graham came as close as anyone ever has and I dare say ever will.”

