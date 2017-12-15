SBA loan deadlines close for eligible nonprofits hit by Hurricane Nate

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible private nonprofit (PNP) organizations of the Jan. 16 deadline to submit disaster loan applications for physical damages caused by Hurricane Nate on Oct. 6-10, 2017.

PNPs in Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties are eligible to apply.

PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The interest rate is 2.5 percent with terms up to 30 years.