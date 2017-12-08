US economy on a roll

The U.S. economy is continuing its roll, adding 228,000 jobs last month with the unemployment rate at 4.1 percent.

That’s from the new Labor Department report.

JJ Kinahan with TD Ameritrade says the industries in which workers were added include manufacturing, healthcare and construction.

Kinahan said, “The great thing about that is that means you’re creating careers. Those are all solid areas, and manufacturing and construction in particular are usually areas you look for to see signs of a growing economy.”