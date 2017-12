The Senate special general election is here and will have a major impact on the U.S. Senate and the nation.

So, it is important for you to vote today and if you do not know where your polling place is and you go to the wrong polling place, you will be turned away with nothing to show for your effort.

Secretary of State John Merrill has made it easy to find your polling place.

Just go to this website to easily find where you should vote.