Unexpected amount of snow causes problems

Power outages plague Alabama as much more snow than predicted has fallen in a large area of the state.

Some parts of the state have seen up to six inches of the white stuff.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said today that five to six inches of snow is possible in multiple regions across the state.

Alabama Power reports 25,000 outages in the Birmingham metro with an additional 15,000 outages in the eastern counties, 3,000 in western counties and 2,000 in south central areas.

Crews are out working to restore service.