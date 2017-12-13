Two school funding measures passed at opposite ends of Alabama

With 43 percent of registered voters in Baldwin County voting Tuesday, they approved a $4.5 million renewal in school taxes, which fund the Baldwin County School System.

County officials say the positive response to the tax renewal is a good sign for education in Baldwin County.

Voters very strongly supported the Baldwin County Public Education System which serves about 32,000 students.

Likewise, at the northern end of the state, Madison County residents made a big decision at the polls, as a large majority voted to keep current property taxes to help fund public schools.

More than 70 percent voted for the taxes to stay on the books for the next 30 years.

Officials say the taxes are vital to the future of the county’s three public school systems: Madison, Huntsville and Madison County.