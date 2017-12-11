Two national leaders put their voice into recorded messages for the Alabama special election

Just a day before the special Senate election in Alabama, President Trump recorded a robocall in support of Republican candidate Roy Moore.

The recording will go out today to urge voter turnout for Moore.

Trump also spoke in favor of Moore while at a Pensacola rally over the weekend.

Former president, Barack Obama, recorded a robocall for the Alabama special Senate election.

Obama’s recording calls on voters to get out and support Democrat Doug Jones.

The Jones campaign has not decided yet whether to use Obama’s plea for fear of backfiring in a state of mostly Republican conservatives.