Two men from Jefferson County busted in child predator sting operation…reward offered by Macon County Sheriff to anyone for info regarding a double homicide…and more

Accusations of sexual misconduct have disrupted Alabama’s Senate race but not when it comes to money. Both the Republican and Democrat candidates are reporting an increase in fundraising for their campaigns. Campaign Chairman for Roy Moore’s campaign Rich Hobson says they have raised $1 million in 10 days, even with the withdrawal of support from the National Republican Party due to allegations against Moore. The Doug Jones campaign reports collecting more than $250,000 in the days following the allegations against Moore.

A reward is now being offered by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a double homicide of an Atlanta rapper and his cousin. The bodies of 29-year-old Edward Reeves and 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes were found in fields in Macon County, weeks after they went missing. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says they are offering $1,000 for any solid information on the two murders. Several law enforcement agencies including the FBI are now part of the investigation.

Two men in Jefferson County are busted in a child predator sting operation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the results of their task force Operation Standing Guard. 56-year-old Michael Rich of Birmingham and 46-year-old Thomas Hart of Adamsville are charged with possession of child pornography. The sting operation started on Nov.13 and over the course of five days seized 100 electronic devices, conducted eight searches and identified 22 children who were being sexually exploited through social media.

The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to roll back internet regulations enacted under the Obama administration. The FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he’s ready to undo net neutrality rules. Net neutrality rules require internet service providers to treat all internet traffic equally and limit faster speeds to higher-paying customers. Pai’s proposal will be put to a vote by the other FCC members this coming December.

If for any reason a butt enhancement procedure is on your Christmas list, think again. The Federal Drug Administration is warning consumers that injectable silicone is a serious health threat. The FDA says the polymer can spread and migrate to the body and cause adverse health issues. The blockage of blood vessels caused by the silicone can cause permanent damage to lungs, hearts or brain. It can also cause a stroke or death. Injectable silicone for butt enhancements is different from silicone used in breast implants.