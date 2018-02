Two students from Hoover High School are facing capital murder charges for the ambush killing of a teenager from Clay.

Police say that the shooting of 17-year-old Brandon Burpo was done for revenge.

Burpo was lured out of his home by a phone call, then shot this past weekend.

Traquarus Brannon and Jada Williams are both 18 years old.

Brannon remains jailed without bond.

Williams bonded out.