Two groups file lawsuits against Alabama sheriffs
Today, the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta and the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice in Montgomery, filed a lawsuit against 49 Alabama sheriffs who, they say, did not comply with a public records request.
The two groups sued Alabama sheriffs seeking records about whether sheriffs in the state have profited from their jail feeding programs since state law has allowed sheriffs to keep the money that goes unspent on food.
Read more here.