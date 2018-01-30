A two-city car chase ends in Montgomery with three arrests

A wild night in Troy with a police chase, shots fired and a stolen car.

Two men and one woman are now behind bars.

Police say the incident started in Troy when police spotted a stolen vehicle that refused to stop.

The chase that ensued went all the way to Montgomery County with speeds over 100 miles an hour, sometimes on the wrong highway lane and with shots fired at pursuing police.

20-year-old Casey King, of Talladega, 21-year-old Joshua Horn, of Lincoln and 23-year-old Danielle Bearden, of Lincoln, are being held on $75,000 bond each.