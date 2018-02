Two men are nabbed by police for kidnapping in Hoover over the weekend.

19-year-old Eric Hinson Jr. and 24-year-old Stanley Densmore are charged with forcing a man and woman into a vehicle by gunpoint at an Econo Lodge on Highway 31.

The suspects were then taken to ATMs to withdraw money.

One of the kidnappers called a friend of the victim demanding money as well.

That person alerted police.