TVA, the nation’s largest public utility, under President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan, suggests a study of whether its transmission assets should be sold.

The idea prompted a strong reaction from Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) who calls it “a looney idea that has no chance to become law.”

TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said Monday that TVA will work with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to help explore the proposal’s full implications.