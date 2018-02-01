New poll says Trump’s approval rating is up

President Trump’s approval rating soared 10 points after the passage of a Republican-backed tax plan.

The Monmouth University poll showed 42 percent approved of Trump’s performance, compared to 50 percent who disapproved.

The same poll showed 55 percent of Americans think Trump has been successful in getting Congress to pass his legislative agenda.

Trump’s tax plan is receiving more support.

In December, 26 percent approved of the bill, compared to 47 percent who did not.

By January, 44 percent approved, 44 percent disapproved.