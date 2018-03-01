Trump hits Republicans on guns — Shelby would leave if he was Sessions — Lottery, fantasy sports pass State Senate, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. President Trump looks to make due process secondary and ban assault rifles, maybe

— Trump’s moves on guns now include Democrat-pleasing measures such as suspensions of due process, insults to his allies like claiming Republicans were owned by the NRA, and he killed any talk of concealed carry reciprocity.

— Democrats don’t seem too serious about all of this, neither does Trump.

2. Senator Richard Shelby says he would leave if he was Attorney General Jeff Sessions

— Sessions has been a punching bag for the president for the president’s entire term, and Sessions’ former Senate colleague says he would not put up with it if it was him.

— Shelby said, “I wouldn’t be anybody’s whipping boy, I wouldn’t be belittled because the president is saying he doesn’t have any confidence in me.”

3. Trump keeps pounding on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Sessions doesn’t seem to care

— Sessions gave up his Senate seat to be AG, and he doesn’t seem like he is ready to give it up.

— He told reporters, “As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor.”

4. Lottery and fantasy sports bills approved by a committee in the Alabama Legislature

— State Senator Paul Sanford shepherded through a bill that would allow Alabama to partner with national lotteries but not to create their own scratch-off tickets.

— Sanford also got a bill concerning daily fantasy out of committee as well, the games like the one run by DraftKings are currently banned in Alabama.

5. Hope Hicks is out as communications director after telling Congress that she sometimes lies for the president

— Hicks is one of the president’s longest serving non-family allies, now she is leaving in a few weeks.

— On Tuesday, Hicks told members of Congress under oath that she would tell “white lies” for the president.

6. Two major gun retailers change their policies on firearms

— Dick’s Sporting Goods stopped selling assault style rifles and changed their minimum firearm purchasing age to 21 after the Parkland shooter bought a shotgun at their location.

— Wal-Mart followed suit, removing assault-style weapons from their websites and raising their age to 21.

7. Georgia teacher fires gun, kids scream for gun-free zones

— Jesse Randall Davidson locked his students in the hallway and fired a shot when the principal tried to enter the room with a key.

— The teacher was not authorized to have the firearm on campus.