Trump disbands voter fraud commission and cites endless legal battles as the reason

  • on January 4, 2018 at 9:00 am CST

(Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

 

 

President Trump disbanded the voter fraud commission he created in the wake of the 2016 election.

Trump had appointed the group to investigate voter fraud.

The White House says more than a dozen states refused to comply with the commission’s request for personal voter data.

Trump said this would lead to endless legal battles at the taxpayers’ expense and has referred the issue to the Department of Homeland Security.

