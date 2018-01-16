Trump administration wants to help states implement Medicaid work requirements
President Trump says he wants to work with states who seek to implement work requirements for Medicaid recipients.
The Trump administration wants to make it easier for state leaders to implement test programs for adding on the work requirements.
The Center for Medicaid and Medicare released its new policy on the issue this week.
The CMS says that studies show unemployment and lack of productivity is related to poor health, poor mental health, higher mortality and higher hospital admissions.