Residents of Blount County are grieving over the loss of a young life.

Authorities found the body of a missing 18-year-old male.

Christian Boyle has been missing since Dec. 12.

His body was found inside a car on Cold Ranch Road on Christmas Eve.

Family members say that Boyle did not use social media during the time he was missing, nor did he check in with his sick dad.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.