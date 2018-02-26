Tragedy hits a member of the Alabama State Legislature

The daughter of District 51 Representative Allen Treadway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

31-year-old Kelsey Marie Treadway died from blunt force trauma.

Her vehicle was struck from behind on Interstate 65.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Treadway was volleyball coach at Mortimer Jordan High School.

One man who left the scene of the crash is now under arrest.

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon says he and his wife and every member of the Alabama House is heartbroken to hear of Rep. Treadway’s loss.