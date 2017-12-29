Tragedy: Toddler shoots himself in the face, dies in rural Bibb County, Alabama

A Bibb County four-year-old is dead after authorities say he found a gun and shot himself in the face.

The accident happened at the young boy’s home in Brierfield, according to Bibb County authorities.

The boy’s parents called 911 and put him in their car to drive to meet an ambulance, because they were in a very rural area.

The boy died at Six Mile Supply while the parents were waiting for the ambulance.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.