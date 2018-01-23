Byrne’s town hall meetings rescheduled after gov’t shutdown

Alabama congressional delegates are getting back to a normal schedule after a three-day government shutdown forced them to stay in Washington D.C. to resolve the issue.

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) announced today a rescheduling of town hall meetings here in Alabama, after cancelling two meetings due to the shutdown.

Byrne will be in the southwest part of the state on Wednesday for meetings in Chatom, Grove Hill, Jackson, Creola, and then in East Brewton and Frisco City on Thursday.

Details may be found here.