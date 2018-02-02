The top 11 Alabama tourist attractions in 2017 … and did you know about these free ones?

More than 786,820 people visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville last year, ranking it first among state attractions that charge admission, state tourism officials said. The Birmingham Zoo ranked second with 593,322 and the Huntsville Botanical Garden was third with 367,953.



Six of the state’s Top 11 attractions charging admission showed an increase in attendance over previous years, state tourism director Lee Sentell said.



The McWane Science Center in Birmingham placed fourth with 354,642 and the Barber Vintage Motorsports Park was fifth with 352,000. USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile was sixth with 335,717 and Point Mallard Park in Decatur was seventh with 274,170.



The Montgomery Zoo was eighth with 246,162 and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores was ninth with 176,074. EarlyWorks Family of Museums in Huntsville was 10th with 174,250. Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham was 11th with 168,005.

The Alabama Tourism Department also released attendance figures for other categories. The beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast were the most visited natural destination in the state, attracting 6.6 million tourists last year. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens attracted 400,000 visitors to make it the most attended free attraction. More than 1 million people celebrated Mobile’s Mardi Gras making it the most attended event. University of Alabama home football games played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa had the highest attendance for sports destinations with 712,053, followed by 605,120 at Auburn University.

Attendance figures were collected by the Alabama Tourism Department from local tourism organizations.

Top 11 – Admission Charged Attractions 2017

#1 U.S. Space & Rocket Center

Huntsville

256-837-3400

2017 attendance: 786,820

2016 attendance: 657,692

#2 Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham

205-879-0409

2017 attendance: 593,322

2016 attendance: 644,667

#3 Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville

256-830-4447

2017 attendance: 367,953

2016 attendance: 276,952

#4 McWane Science Center

Birmingham

205-714-8300

2017 attendance: 354,642

2016 attendance: 388,551

#5 Barber Vintage Motorsports Park

Birmingham

205-702-8709

2017 attendance: 352,000

2016 attendance: 260,670

#6 USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Mobile

251-433-2703

2017 attendance: 335,717

2016 attendance: 294,930

#7 Point Mallard Park

Decatur

256-341-4902

2017 attendance: 274,170

2016 attendance: 274,703

#8 Montgomery Zoo

Montgomery

334-240-4900

2017 attendance: 246,162

2016 attendance: 238,192

#9 Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

Gulf Shores

251-968-5732

2017 attendance: 176,074

2016 attendance: 177,786

#10 EarlyWorks Family of Museums

Huntsville

256-564-8100

2017 attendance: 174,250

2016 attendance: 174,000

#11 Vulcan Park & Museum

Birmingham

205-933-1409

2017 attendance: 168,005

2016 attendance: 168,352

Top 10 – Free Attractions 2017

#1 Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham

205-414-3950

2017 attendance: 400,000

2016 attendance: 350,000

#2 Alabama State Capitol

Montgomery

334-242-3188

2017 attendance: 152,847

2016 attendance: 124,032

#3 Birmingham Museum of Art

Birmingham

205-254-2565

2017 attendance: 123,000

2016 attendance: 140,000

#4 Army Aviation Museum

Fort Rucker

334-598-2508

2017 attendance: 100,000

2016 attendance: 100,000

#5 Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament

Hanceville

205-795-5722

2017 attendance: 100,000

2016 attendance: 100,000

#6 Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Montgomery

334-240-4333

2017 attendance: 98,341

2016 attendance: 142,919

#7 Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark

Birmingham

205-254-2025

2017 attendance: 100,000

2016 attendance: 95,000

#8 Aldridge Gardens

Hoover

205-682-8019

2017 attendance: 86,000

2016 attendance: 85,500

#9 Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Cemetery

Tuscumbia

256-412-5970

2017 attendance: 70,000

2016 attendance: 70,000

#10 Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center

Tuscaloosa

205-391-9200

2017 attendance: 50,000

2016 attendance: n/a

Top 10 – Events 2017

#1 Mobile Mardi Gras

Mobile

251-208-2000

2017 attendance: 1,050,000

2016 attendance: 1,172,000

#2 W.C. Handy Music Festival

Florence

256-766-7642

2017 attendance: 300,000

2016 attendance: 200,000

#3 National Shrimp Festival

Gulf Shores

251-968-6904

2017 attendance: 250,000

2016 attendance: 250,000

#4 National Peanut Festival

Dothan

334-793-4323

2017 attendance: 206,000

2016 attendance: 182,000

#5 SEC Baseball Tournament

Hoover

205-967-4745

2017 attendance: 127,479

2016 attendance: 150,064

#6 Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival

Fairhope

251-229-1874

2017 attendance: 100,000

2016 attendance: 75,000

#7 Gulf Coast Balloon Festival

Foley

251-943-5550

2017 attendance: 100,000

2016 attendance: 130,000

#8 Honda Indy Grand Prix

Birmingham

205-967-4745

2017 attendance: 82,745

2016 attendance: 83,765

#9 Christmas at the Falls

Gadsden

256-549-4500

2017 attendance: 80,000

2016 attendance: 70,000

#10 Magic City Classic

Birmingham

205-947-4745

2017 attendance: 61,221

2016 attendance: 70,813

Top 10 – Parks and Natural Destinations 2017

#1 Alabama Gulf Coast Beaches

Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Fort Morgan/Dauphin Island

251-968-7511

2017 attendance: 6,632,875

2016 attendance: 6,300,000

#2 Gulf State Park

Gulf Shores

251-948-7275

2017 attendance: 2,229,901

2016 attendance: 2,326,573

#3 Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

Decatur

256-350-6639

2017 attendance: 670,000

2016 attendance: 670,500

#4 Oak Mountain State Park

Pelham

205-620-2520

2017 attendance: 636,189

2016 attendance: 668,126

#5 Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park

McCalla

205-477-5711

2017 attendance: 500,000

2016 attendance: 500,000

#6 Railroad Park

Birmingham

205-521-9933

2017 attendance: 425,388

2016 attendance: 478,511

#7 Little River Canyon National Preserve

Fort Payne

256-845-9605

2017 attendance: 367,057

2016 attendance: 462,700

#8 Lake Guntersville State Park

Guntersville

256-505-6632

2017 attendance: 287,117

2016 attendance: 325,913

#9 Wind Creek State Park

Alexander City

256-329-0845

2017 attendance: 281,193

2016 attendance: 243,793

#10 Joe Wheeler State Park

Rogersville

256-247-5466

2017 attendance: 248,459

2016 attendance: 244,736

Top 10 – Sports Destinations 2017

#1 Bryant-Denny Stadium – University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa

205-348-7166

2017 attendance: 712,053

2016 attendance: 712,747

#2 Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn University

Auburn

334-844-4750

2017 attendance: 605,120

2016 attendance: 695,498

#3 Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega

877-Go2-DEGA

2017 attendance: 430,250

2016 attendance: 415,000

#4 Birmingham Barons Baseball

Birmingham

205-988-3200

2017 attendance: 391,725

2016 attendance: 418,361

#5 Montgomery Biscuits Baseball

Montgomery

334-323-2255

2017 attendance: 228,376

2016 attendance: 230,742

#6 Legion Field Stadium

Birmingham

205-322-1233

2017 attendance: 206,732

2016 attendance: 0

#7 Veterans Memorial Stadium- Troy University

Troy

334-670-3832

2017 attendance: 146,736

2016 attendance: 135,204

#8 Huntsville Havoc Hockey

Huntsville

256-518-6160

2017 attendance: 130,166

2016 attendance: 117,298

#9 Ladd–Peebles Stadium – University of South Alabama

Mobile

251-460-6101

2017 attendance: 104,070

2016 attendance: 113,749

#10 Mobile Baybears Baseball

Mobile

251-476-2287

2017 attendance: 92,898

2016 attendance: 96,185