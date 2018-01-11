Today in the Alabama State Legislature: Proposed tax cuts and term limits

Editor’s note: This is a round-up of the day’s major events in Montgomery.

Alabama Senate leaders on Thursday talked up a modest tax cut plan, and the House passed a resolution supporting term limits on a relatively quiet day in Montgomery.

The Senate met for just a half-hour before adjourning until Tuesday. No votes were taken.

The big story: Republican leaders talked about their priorities for the 2018 legislative session, including a proposal by Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) to allow more taxpayers to claim the maximum $7,500 standard deduction on their state income taxes.

AL.com reported that Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said that opportunity for a tax break exists because fiscal discipline in budgeting has put the state government’s finances on sound ground. Al.com also reported while there are few details, Marsh said that tax relief is aimed at the middle class.

“This is not a tax break for the rich,” he said at a news conference, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “It’s a tax break for working class Alabamians.”

According to the Advertiser, residents earning up to $20,000 a year can claim the full deduction. It tapers off at incomes higher than that. Under Marsh’s proposal, the full deduction could be taken on incomes up to $23,000.

Other agenda items for the session include incentives to encourage broadband development in the rural parts of the state; making child sex trafficking a capital offense; and requiring able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work. President Donald Trump’s administration announced Thursday that it would allow states to impose such work requirements.

In the House: The state House of Representatives approved a resolution Thursday calling for term limits for members of Congress, according to Alabama Today.

The resolution calls for a constitutional convention of the states to amend Article V of the Constitution to allow for term limits.

Rep. Kerry Rich (R-Albertville) sponsored the resolution, which now goes to the Senate.

Brendan Kirby is senior political reporter at LifeZette.com and a Yellowhammer contributor. He also is the author of “Wicked Mobile.” Follow him on Twitter.