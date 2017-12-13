Tight victory for Democrat Doug Jones leaves questions of a recount for Roy Moore’s campaign

Democrat Doug Jones says he’s the winner of the special Senate election.

Republican candidate Roy Moore has not conceded the race based on the tight percentage points.

Jones has 49.9 percent of the votes and Moore has 48.4 percent, with 1.7 percent write ins.

Secretary of State John Merrill says that an automatic vote recount is done if the difference is less than 1 percent between the two candidates.

The Moore campaign can also ask for a recount of votes but will have to cover some of the costs to do that.

If the recount of votes changes the final results, the state will then pay for the processing costs.

Before any recount can be triggered, the votes must be certified.

Merrill says that will happen between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.