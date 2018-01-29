Alabama woman from Haleyville still missing — it’s been 3 weeks

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the state of Alabama are renewing the public’s awareness of a missing woman from Haleyville.

24-year-old Jessica Hamby went missing on Jan. 2.

Three weeks ago, Hamby was last seen leaving the Lakeland Hospital with another woman.

Hamby is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and a tattoo on her wrist and left hand.

ALEA, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Haleyville Police Department are joining efforts to find her.

