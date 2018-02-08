Three Alabama people shot in drug investigation

Authorities say three people were shot in Florence as members of a drug task force entered a home with a search warrant.

Wednesday, members of a SWAT team were assisting narcotics agents when the shooting happened.

Authorities faced imminent serious danger and had to use lethal force.

No law enforcement officers were wounded.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to WAAY31:

“Ashley Diana Allen, 35, of Killen, was struck in the abdomen. She was treated and released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. Ferlin Faires, the homeowner, was hit in the hand, and Eric Trousdale had injuries to his head and face, police said. Faires was taken to UAB for treatment and was expected to be treated and released.”

The incident occurred at a residence at the end of a dead-end road in Florence in northwestern Alabama.