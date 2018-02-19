Threats against Alabama schools increase

There is a wave of student threats in wake of the Florida school shooting.

Irondale Police confirmed Sunday a rumored threat of violence against Shades Valley High School.

Bessemer Police say someone threatened to “shoot up” Bessemer City High School.

A Springville High School student was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat.

A 15-year-old Dothan High School student was arrested and jailed Friday after he threatened to “shoot up the school.”

Two students from East Limestone High School were jailed Friday after they made terrorist threats against the school.

A Daphne student was suspended Friday after he reportedly called 911 to report what he believed to be a threat of gun violence at school.

A Leeds High School student was suspended from school after threatening to “shoot up the prom” earlier this month.

A Susan Moore High School student was charged with making a terrorist threat Friday.

Hokes Bluff High, near Gadsden, has had two threats in the last couple of weeks.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.