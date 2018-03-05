‘Thin Blue Line’ fundraiser collects more than $15K for family of slain Mobile cop

Thin Blue Line, maker of police-themed apparel and flags, has raised more than $15,000 for the family of City of Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa, who was shot and killed last week while apprehending a murder suspect.

Billa has been on the force for two years and leaves behind a wife and one-year old son.

The apparel company said 100 percent of the proceeds from its fundraiser will be given to the memorial fund established for the Billa family.