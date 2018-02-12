Prison tensions about solitary cells continue for Alabama Department of Corrections

The state’s request for a temporary restraining order against the segregation unit (single-person cells) at Bibb Correctional Facility in the ongoing lawsuit regarding mental health treatment in Alabama prisons has been denied by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson.

He has given the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) until Thursday at noon to respond.

Testimony is continuing today in Montgomery Federal Court.

There are some prison officials left to testify in court, including the warden of Holman Prison in Atmore.

Also expected to take the stand are several inmates with mental illnesses.